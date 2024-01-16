Drake & J. Cole Postpone "It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?" Dates

Drake and J. Cole are pushing back the dates on their highly anticipated It’s All a Blur Tour – Big As the What? with little notice. The run of concerts was set to kick off later this week in Denver with shows on January 18 and 19, but those will now be taking place in April to conclude the tour.

The tour will now begin on February 2 in Tampa Bay, Florida. The shows come after Drake and J. Cole collaborated on “First Person Shooter,” which reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, last year. Following that hit, they teamed up again for “Evil Ways” off of For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

Read More: "It's All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?": Drake & J. Cole Add 10 New Dates

Drake & J. Cole Perform At Dreamville Festival

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole (L) and Drake (R) perform during the Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

Neither Drake nor Cole posted about the postponing of the shows on Instagram. Instead, the Ticketmaster made the announcement, as caught by Billboard. It's unclear why the shows have been pushed back. Drake and J. Cole previously got a feel for performing together at Dreamville Festival in 2023. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and J. Cole on HotNewHipHop and check out the full schedule of dates below.

"It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As the What?" Schedule

Feb. 2 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Feb 4 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 8 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 12 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

Feb 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Feb. 16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb 17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 20 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 24 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Feb 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Feb. 27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Feb 28 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

March 2 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 3 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

March 5 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

March 6 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 7 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

March 10 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

March 14 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 15 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

March 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 19 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

March 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 24 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena ~

March 27 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at The BJCC ~

April 4 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

April 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena ~

April 8 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum ~

April 15 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

April 16 –Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Read More: J. Cole’s Manager Responds To Fans Pleading For Shows In Bigger Markets

[Via]