Akbar V Claims To “Rap Circles Around” Other Artists

Akbar V recently hopped on Twitter to ask her followers a question. "I got a serious question," she began. "Why am i left out of these rap conversations when i [rap] circles around a lot of male's and female's ... and please don't say drama cause alot of these rap girls be in drama ... and i ain't even been in drama lately i been in studio and taking care my Fam."

As expected, social media users were quick to head to her comments section to share their thoughts. Many commenters feel that Akbar V is mistaken when it comes to her claims about her rap skills. Others simply say she's not at the point in her career yet to receive the recognition she deserves. Some also think that her online activity has been a hinderance to her career. They claim that if she spent more time rapping than she does Tweeting, she'd be included in the conversation.

Akbar V Wonders Why She's Left Out

Akbar V's known to make headlines for her online antics and beef. She's been feuding with Cardi B for some time now, and things have gotten pretty serious in the past. Recently, Akbar accused the "Bodak Yellow" icon of dissing her on a song. Cardi dropped off "Jealousy" alongside her partner Offset last month, and Akbar found one line to be offensive. "Been to Atlanta, but b*tches ain't brave," Cardi B raps. The self-proclaimed "Queen of Atlanta" didn't take kindly to the lyrics, hopping on social media to fire back.

"Ain't no b*tch gonna act like my city no punk," she explained, "even if you wasn't talking about me, b*tch." The rapper continued, "Ain't no b*tch from Atlanta no punk. We very brave in Atlanta." What do you think of Akbar V's recent Tweet? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Akbar V.

