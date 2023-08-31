Casanova Presses Akbar V Over Dice Game In Newly Surfaced Video

Casanova and Akbar V are both at the center of wildly different and unrelated pop culture stories, and pop up often in the headlines. However, in this instance, a recently resurfaced clip brought them together for the first time under pretty heated circumstances. Moreover, a new TikTok video shows Casanova checking Akbar over a dice game, and things got pretty fiery between the two. Specifically, it seems like the former was chastising the latter for trying to interfere in the activity. As he rightfully noted, dice games can turn deadly, and the gambled stakes at play meant that he wanted to keep things as low-key as possible.

Maybe that wasn’t the best way to go about it, but it’s certainly important to try to calm things down. Regardless, Casanova has larger problems to worry about right now, most notably his current prison sentence and efforts to move past this hardship. For example, the Brooklyn MC recently asked for a sentence reduction and denied charges of robbery that contributed to his conviction. Not only that, but he cited his “extraordinary acceptance of responsibility” as a valid reason for the court to show him mercy in this regard.

Akbar V & Casanova Clash Over Dice Game

On the other hand, Akbar V clapped back at backlash for her tribute song to Nicki Minaj, and wants to see Trump live free amid his four indictments. “Look, I don’t give a f**k who look at me different,” she remarked while walking through what seemed like an airport. “I’m voting for Trump..Y’all can kiss my a**. [The] only thing these motherf***ing Democrats got in here, in that chair, and did was gave money to other motherf***ing countries.

“They ain’t gave us nothing, and you wondering why the killing rate [is] still high.” she continued. “Man Trump was in chair, man [there] [was] no killing…everybody was getting money. Everybody was happy.” Not everyone will agree with that, but hey, props to her for speaking her mind on such a controversial take. For more news and the latest updates on Casanova and Akbar V, keep checking in with HNHH.

