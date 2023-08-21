Casanova Reflects On “Loneliness” Of Life Behind Bars

Casanova says that he’s “terrified” of how he’s been reacting to the isolation of being behind bars. He explained on Twitter, Friday, that he’s coping with the situation better than he thinks is healthy.

“I am terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort,” Casanova wrote in the post. He’s currently serving 15 years in prison after being sentenced in the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation. The court found him involved in a shooting in Florida in July 2020 and a robbery in New York City in August 2018. They also found him guilty of conspiracy to traffic over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

Casanova At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: Casanova attends the 2019 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

At the time of his sentencing in June, U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern labeled Casanova a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang.” “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams also said in a press release. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout. Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion.” He added: “Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

Casanova Discusses Loneliness

I am terrified of how loneliness brings me a twisted kind of comfort. — CASANOVA (@CASANOVA_2X) August 19, 2023

Friday wasn’t the first time that Casanova expressed confidence in his ability to handle the situation. Following his sentencing, he wrote in a post on Twitter: “Everything to the chin, Nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads.” Earlier this summer, Casanova also attempted to appeal his sentence. Check out his latest post on Twitter, above.

