Casanova's Wife Shares A Message Following His 15 Year Sentence

Casanova’s wife, Jasmere “Swaggy Jazzy” Corbett, has shared a new message on social media following his sentencing. Earlier today, it was reported that he has received a 15-year-sentence by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern for charges related to racketeering, narcotics, violence, and more. He pleaded guilty to some charges last year, asking a judge for leniency in a letter. Amid the news, Corbett has showcased her undying loyalty to the rapper.

Corbett shared a photo of herself alongside her husband, writing, “I love you baby [heart emoji] We gon walk that sh*t down!” She continued, “Now that he’s sentenced let me address this. I said they saying you got a buck 50 baby. He video called me and said they must be talking bout that buck 50 you put on my commissary.” Corbett added, “That boy look good [heart-eyed emoji] Y’all tried it with the buck/ 50 He got a lil 2 dollars.”

Read More: Casanova Goes All Out For Wife’s Birthday From Behind Bars

Casanova Gets Over 15 Years

Rapper Casanova visits at SiriusXM Studios on May 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams stated in a press release that “Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence.” He continued, “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.” “Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion,” Williams explained, “Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”

In his letter to the judge, Casanova renounced his ties to the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang. This reportedly led to a bloody prison altercation between him and another inmate at Essex County Correction Facility in Newark earlier this month. His lawyer has previously stated that him cutting ties with the gang, “has and will continue to pose a threat to his life which will make his future incarceration far more onerous than contemplated by our judicial system.”

Read More: Casanova’s Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty To Aiding & Abetting In Murder Case: Report

[Via]