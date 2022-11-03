A guilty plea has been made by an alleged former gang member charged with providing the firearm that helped carry out the murder of 15-year-old Jalani Jones. The murder took place in 2020 and court documents show the original indictments.

According to an exclusive report by VladTV, Brandon Soto, better known as “Stacks” and an alleged associate of popular rapper Casanova, has reportedly admitted to the charges in a White Plains Federal Court. Soto reportedly admitted that he provided the firearm that eventually killed the young teen and was aware that a crime was going to be committed.

Soto was said to have been a member of the notorious Gorilla Stone Nation gang along with Casanova, and both face a slew of charges. Soto was hit with racketeering, conspiracy, conspiracy to commit arson, murder, robbery, and other infractions. It was also alleged that he sold cocaine and over 100 kilograms of marijuana.

The car used in the murder was burned four days after Jalani Jones’s murder and Soto is accused of being the person responsible for the fire. This is where the charge of conspiracy to commit arson stems from.

Brandon Soto, of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang, pleaded guilty to charges in the fatal shooting of Jalani Jones, 15, in Poughkeepsie. https://t.co/6ZdTOSep4u — Poughkeepsie Journal (@PokJournal) November 1, 2022

Soto faces up to 35 years in prison. He, along with 18 other alleged members of the notorious gang, have faced a long laundry list of federal charges that could have most of them locked up for the rest of their lives. So far, 16 members of the gang have been convicted.

Although the plea was a relief to the family of Jalani Jones, his family is still in mourning. The victim’s sister, Iris, had this to say: “You don’t understand the pain that we go through… You don’t understand the pain when you pull a trigger.”

Earlier this year, Casanova pleaded guilty to racketeering and other drug-related offenses. He has remained incarcerated for nearly two years.

