Casanova
- Original ContentWho Is Scar Lip? New York's Femcee Taking Over The GameRising from a troubled childhood, Scar Lip is becoming one of the hottest upcoming emcees—and rap GOATs agree she's next in line.By Chris Mobley
- MusicCasanova Calls For Prayers Prior To SentencingPrayers up for CasanovaBy James Jones
- RelationshipsCasanova Spoils Wife From Behind Bars For Valentine's DayIt looks like Casanova got his wife a brand new whip.By Erika Marie
- MusicCasanova Hopes To Be Home Soon, Says Officially IceOfficially Ice from "the Joe Budden Podcast" spoke with Casanova who is still in jail awaiting sentencing.By Erika Marie
- GossipCasanova's Co-Defendant Pleads Guilty To Aiding & Abetting In Murder Case: ReportAlleged Gorilla Stone Nation Gang member Brandon Soto was charged with being an accomplice in the murder of a teen.By Da Vida Gayden
- GramCasanova Thanks Lil Tjay For "Not Forgetting About" HimTjay appeared in a FaceTime call with the incarcerated rapper.By Erika Marie