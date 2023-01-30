It was back in December 2020 when Casanova turned himself over to the authorities. He was accused of being an integral part of the Gorilla Stone Nation gang, and investigators claimed he participated in drug trafficking. Later, Casanova pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges, but at this time, he’s been waiting to be sentenced.

Officially Ice offered an update on Cas during a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. “I saw Casanova this week, shout out to him,” Ice shared. “He sends everybody his love. He said he’s looking to get sentenced soon, and he thinks he’ll be out.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL – OCTOBER 06: Swaggy Jazzy and Casanova arrives at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“I was over there. He’s in Essex. I got somebody over there, and when I went to go see them, he just happened to walk out at the same time,” Ice continued.

Budden was also delighted with the news and added, “Go Cas.”

In December 2022, Casanova reflected on the two years spent behind bars.

“God’s saying ‘today, I’m going to repay you for the years the enemy has stolen, years you spent lonely, years you spent being mistreated,’” he penned. “‘You’re going to have plenty of joy, peace, resources & opportunities’ I hope that don’t go over y’all heads.. BTW, today makes 2 years!!!!”

Further, throughout his ordeal, Casanova has maintained his innocence. He has also occasionally called for more support among his peers, but he did thank Chris Brown after seemingly helping financially.

It is unclear when his sentencing hearing will take place. Check out the clip from The Joe Budden Podcast above.