Casanova Grabs Joey Bada$$, KayCyy, Kevin Ross, & YXNG K.A For "I Get It Now"

The Brooklyn native shares a new tape from behind bars.

It's his third project of his career, and first since 2019's Behind These Scars. It features a nice cast of characters, including Joey Bada$$ , KayCyy, Kevin Ross, and YXNG K.A. It's 12 tracks and leading up to its release, there were two singles to promote it. "Forgive Me Father ," the now-candid opener got the rollout underway, with "Calm Down" featuring YXNG K.A following behind it. Fun fact: the lead-off track was Casanova's first solo release in over three years. On this tape, he's getting a little more personal, does some reflecting, and keeps it real as he usually does. See if he updated his resume in strong fashion by checking out I GET IT NOW, below.

Longtime fans of Brooklyn MC Casanova are being treated to new music still. It's quite the feat for him given his current situation. For those who are out of the loop, the veteran is currently in the midst of serving 15 years plus an additional eight months in prison for racketeering and narcotics charges. When he was handed down his legal punishment , Casanova quickly came to terms with it. "Everything to the chin. Nothing to the heart. I GET IT NOW. I hope that don’t go over ya heads." It seems that the latter half of that message was really important because I GET IT NOW is the name of his new project.

