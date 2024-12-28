KayCyy aligns "Saddest Truth" with new mixtape.

KayCyy closes 2024 with a bang in the new 17-track mixtape, PLUM4N. The mixtape is a gift to the fans, as the rising star admits to having so much music lying around. The mixtape's description reads: "Why Hold Music? I BLAME myself for holding myself back regardless of things out of my control, I can't live in peace without being able to do what my heart desires. PLUM4N series is. back with the 4th chapter. Love you all. 2025 is active."

The tracklist includes guest appearances by noteworthy rap stars such as Lil Keed, 33 Maxx, YT, and Aubreykingx. The 17 songs included fan favorites "New England," "Cleveland Ave 2.0," and "Sosa Interlude." KayCyy tells stories of running through the streets, overlooking the hills from a mansion balcony, and dealing with emotions in the moonlight.

In the new mixtape, KayCyy Pluto displays his undeniable potential. Catchy vocals, slick flow, and appealing production, he exhibits all the elements that make hip-hop's next superstar. Leaving a lasting impression in 2024 delivers a breakout in 2025 that predicts the emerging star at the top of the charts by year's end. PLUM4N is the perfect jump-on point for any newfound fans eager to hop on the bandwagon.

PLUM4N - KayCyy

https://soundcloud.com/kaycyypluto/sets/plum4n-mixtape?utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Tracklist: