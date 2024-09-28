KayCyy & Sign Crushes Motorist Join Forces To Drop "BRUISED" & "Never Wanna See You" As HIIBRYD

We do want KayCyy's next solo project, but this sign crushes motorist collab tape has us intrigued.

KayCyy is always bringing something refreshing to the hip-hop sphere but characterizing him as a rapper would be disingenuous. Honestly, we feel he fits the alternative mold more accurately. Due to him being more of a singer, he can really be placed into so many different soundscapes. Rap and R&B are his specialties, but we have seen him be excellent in more of a pop setting with a song like "My Jeans", for example. Speaking of that track, it seems to be a single for an upcoming solo album, but not much is known. So, when we saw his name on two new cuts, "BRUISED" and "Never Wanna See You", we got excited.

However, we then became slightly confused, as these are two songs from HIIBRYD. "BRUISED" and "Never Wanna See You" are instead releases under a new group for KayCyy. This is an endeavor between him and Irish singer/producer Liam McCay, aka, sign crushes motorist. Liam and KayCyy's debut collaboration tape will be called SADDEST TRUTH and is expected to be out in October. Both tracks offer up some truly incredible production, which Liam has credits for, as well as some background singing on "Never Wanna See You". Hopefully, when the album drops, we get to hear more vocals. KayCyy seems to be the lead singer of this group so far, and his performances are catchy and emotional at times. If we had to compare to the expansive production on both songs, we would say they are far better examples than what both VULTURES albums had to offer. Take that how you want, but we encourage you to give these a try. We are pretty excited for SADDEST TRUTH, now.

"BRUISED" & "Never Wanna See You - HIIBRYD, Sign Crushes Motorist, & KayCyy

