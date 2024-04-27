KayCyy, Toro Y Moi, & Weiland Are Emotionally Spent On "Hidden Faces"

KayCyy is one of the most exciting names in hip-hop and R&B right now in our opinion. He has so much potential to be one of the best hybrid stars once he eventually drops his rumored projects. According to Genius, the Kenya native has two offerings stashed away at the moment. There are a lot of rumors that he will have both out by this year, after previously teasing 2023 drop dates. It seems we inching closer and closer to the promised land after KayCyy recently put out "Hidden Faces."

This single is currently only available on YouTube and follows up other tracks such as "My Jeans," "MOTOWN" with BabyTron. For "Hidden Faces," KayCyy taps Toro y Moi and Weiland for a somber ballad about falling out of love and feeling emotionally and physically alone. Each singer's vocals are backed by piano keys and minimal angelic production overall. You can tell by the way KayCyy, Toro, and Weiland are delivering their lyrics that they are in true pain.

Listen To "Hidden Faces" By KayCyy, Toro Y Moi, & Weiland

As we mentioned earlier, the "THANK GOD" contributor has two projects in the works, and Never Been So Sure looks to be his debut album. Potential features for this record include Toro and Weiland, Swae Lee, 070 Shake, and more. Then, the other offering, WHO IS KAYCYY? might be even more stacked with hopeful appearances from Westside Gunn, VIC MENSA, A$AP Rocky, and Kanye West. Neither have release dates confirmed, but whenever they arrive, we will be amped for the moment.

Quotable Lyrics:

I still got problems, yeah

Dealing with jealousy (Mmm)

Tripping on everything (Yeah)

Nothing changed mentally

Surely I've gone insane (Yeah)

Baby, please don't say my name

