upcoming collab
- StreetwearErykah Badu Previews Upcoming Song With Rapsody While Leaving Fans Drooling Over Revealing OutfitThe two greats have something beautiful cooking. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDJ Paul Reveals He Was With Krayzie Bone Just One Day Prior To Being HospitalizedThe two have new music on the way soon. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake Mentions ASAP Rocky In Alleged Upcoming Lil Yachty CollabA fan allegedly caught the duo filming a music video together, and was able to record bits of the song itself.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearNicki Minaj Hypes Upcoming Drake Collab Up, Shows Shoes Billie Eilish Gifted Her"Be afraid, be very afraid," the Queen said of her highly anticipated "For All The Dogs" appearance.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSaweetie Hints At Upcoming Collab With Someone "Iconic," Fans Speculate It's Nicki MinajThe "Best Friend" rapper dropped some clues about an upcoming collaboration with someone major. By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Durk Hints At Possible Upcoming Drake Collabs: "We Got A Few"The rapper also entertained the idea of a joint project with Lil Baby. By Madusa S.
- Music50 Cent & Roddy Ricch Shoot Video For New Pop Smoke Song50 Cent shared some sneak peaks of he and Roddy Ricch shooting a music video for their upcoming collab with the late Pop Smoke.By Lynn S.
- MusicDJ Mustard & 03 Greedo Announce Joint Project "Still Summer In The Projects"DJ Mustard & 03 Greedo's collaborative effort arrives later this month.By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Says He Has A Song With DMX Coming SoonSki Mask The Slump God and DMX on the same track.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Hints At New Collaboration With Chris BrownDrake and Chris Brown about to drop some hear this year. By Aron A.
- MusicBlueface Confirms Drake Already Sent Verse For CollaborationBlueface has received the verse from Drake.By Aron A.
- MusicJennifer Lopez Teases Upcoming Bad Bunny CollaborationJ. Lo & Bad Bunny got some heat on the way.By Aron A.