Sexyy Red Fans Are Shocked By Upcoming Maroon 5 Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 150 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sexyy Red Upcoming Maroon 5 Collab Hip Hop News
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 21: Sexyy Red performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash at SeatGeek Stadium on June 21, 2025 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
This comes just as another Sexyy Red popstar collab, the one on Justin Bieber's rumored new album, hit the gossip train.

Thanks to hits like "Fat Juicy & Wet" with the one and only Bruno Mars, it seems like a superstar career is ahead for Sexyy Red. She spent a lot of time honing her hit-making abilities and crossover appeal, and an upcoming collaboration with Maroon 5 will continue that trajectory.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the two artists will collaborate on the upcoming track "Love Is Like," which reportedly releases on August 15. Considering all the eras the Adam Levine-fronted band has gone through, we can't imagine what a collaboration with the Hood Hottest Princess will sound like. Will it lean into their rock bag, go for straight-up pop, or provide some kind of rap or R&B fusion?

Either way, with the way the St. Louis femcee went through some big-name link-ups on wax, she might as well make a track with Justin Bieber soon. Well, it turns out we might get that right around the corner. Justin Bieber is rumored to feature Sexyy Red on his supposed surprise album dropping in just a few hours on July 11. Take that with a massive grain of salt, though, as he hasn't said anything himself about this purported release.

Read More: Hotboii Arrested For Allegedly Trespassing On School Property With Gun

Sexyy Red Collabs

Either way, it just goes to show that Sexyy Red and Justin Bieber's friendship will make it to wax one day, even if this surprise album collab might not pan out. Nevertheless, with this Maroon 5 collab and likely many others coming soon, she will be busy enough with new bangers.

As far as recent tracks from Sexyy Red, she recently linked up with 21 Lil Harold for the "Nookie (Pu$$y)" track which also features 21 Savage. There were also other releases with Tiësto, Central Cee, PLUTO, Jessie Murph, Snoop Dogg... And the list goes on. Is there anyone the star can't make a hit with?

In any case, she's not skimping out on any opportunities to answer that question. While many fans raised their eyebrows at this upcoming Maroon 5 collab, it's not like Sexyy Red slowed down when it comes to the music fans love her for. So let's see how this pans out.

Read More: Judge Dismisses R Kelly's Leak Lawsuit Against Tasha K

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Three Music Sexyy Red Teases New Song With Dream Collaborator Tyler, The Creator 1.9K
2025 American Music Awards - Arrivals Music Sexyy Red Reveals She's Got A New Album Dropping Soon 573
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-3 Music Sexyy Red Teams Up With Spencer’s For Daring New T-Shirt Line 1203
2023 Rolling Loud Miami Music Sexy Red Announces Release Date For New EP 5.1K