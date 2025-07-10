Sexyy Red Fans Are Shocked By Upcoming Maroon 5 Collab

Thanks to hits like "Fat Juicy & Wet" with the one and only Bruno Mars, it seems like a superstar career is ahead for Sexyy Red. She spent a lot of time honing her hit-making abilities and crossover appeal, and an upcoming collaboration with Maroon 5 will continue that trajectory.

According to NFR Podcast on Twitter, the two artists will collaborate on the upcoming track "Love Is Like," which reportedly releases on August 15. Considering all the eras the Adam Levine-fronted band has gone through, we can't imagine what a collaboration with the Hood Hottest Princess will sound like. Will it lean into their rock bag, go for straight-up pop, or provide some kind of rap or R&B fusion?

Either way, with the way the St. Louis femcee went through some big-name link-ups on wax, she might as well make a track with Justin Bieber soon. Well, it turns out we might get that right around the corner. Justin Bieber is rumored to feature Sexyy Red on his supposed surprise album dropping in just a few hours on July 11. Take that with a massive grain of salt, though, as he hasn't said anything himself about this purported release.

Sexyy Red Collabs

Either way, it just goes to show that Sexyy Red and Justin Bieber's friendship will make it to wax one day, even if this surprise album collab might not pan out. Nevertheless, with this Maroon 5 collab and likely many others coming soon, she will be busy enough with new bangers.

As far as recent tracks from Sexyy Red, she recently linked up with 21 Lil Harold for the "Nookie (Pu$$y)" track which also features 21 Savage. There were also other releases with Tiësto, Central Cee, PLUTO, Jessie Murph, Snoop Dogg... And the list goes on. Is there anyone the star can't make a hit with?