BY Caroline Fisher 280 Views
HotBoii performs during the Moneybagg Yo "A Gangsta's Pain" Birthday Edition concert at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, officers responded to a call about two "suspicious males" allegedly running through a school parking lot.

Hotboii has found himself in trouble with the law yet again, as according to TMZ Hip Hop, he was arrested yesterday (July 9). City of Doral police officers reportedly responded to a call at roughly 3:40 a.m. about two "suspicious males" allegedly running through the parking lot of Doral International Academy of Math and Science.

Allegedly, Hotboii scaled a fence and was caught on camera throwing a black Carhartt bag over it. The cops allegedly found a Glock 45 9mm firearm in the bag. He was booked for alleged possession of a firearm as a convicted felon along with alleged trespassing on school property.

For now, details of what this could mean for Hotboii have not yet been revealed. This is far from his first run-in with law enforcement, however. In July of 2021, he was arrested as part of a RICO indictment involving alleged gang activity and gun possession. Authorities alleged that he was a leader of the 438 gang, and that he was using social media platforms like Instagram to promote it.

Hotboii Arrested

In court, his attorney Lyle Mazin denied this, arguing that he was simply using a hashtag to represent his neighborhood in the Pine Hills area of Orlando. "He wasn’t promoting a gang," he insisted. "He was promoting his label and his music. That's what he was doing. It's equivalent to Biggie Smalls, or to Kodak Black, or any major artist promoting their music."

Mazin also argued that the gun authorities alleged Hotboii had was actually his security's, and was to protect him from threats on his life. He pleaded guilty to one conspiracy charge as part of a plea deal. He was later sentenced to time served, or two years behind bars and five years of probation.

Hotboii was released in September of 2024, but unfortunately, it wasn't long before he got wrapped up in more legal issues. This February, he was arrested again, though it's unclear why. He was released shortly after.

