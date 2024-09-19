Hotboii’s Attorney Clarifies Confusion Over Hashtag That Was Mistaken For A Gang

This led to Hotboii's freedom from jail following his RICO conviction three years prior.

Hotboii was recently released from prison after a three-year RICO bid, and we now have some new details about how he achieved this freedom. Moreover, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday (September 18) about his lawyer Lyle Mazin and what he had to do in court to get his client out of his legal troubles and dismiss the matter. According to Mazin, the Florida rapper's case centered around two main offenses. These are the use of electronic communication to promote gangs and possession of a firearm by a person with a conviction history.

For those unaware, authorities accused Hotboii of encouraging guns and gang-promoting lyrical content via Instagram, as well as of possessing a weapon in his vehicle. Allegedly, he led the 438 gang in Orlando, which fought up the Army gang allegedly fronted by 9lokknine. The "NASA" MC's attorney Lyle Mazin argued in court that 438 is no gang, but rather just a social media hashtag to represent his Pine Hills neighborhood in Orlando. Mazin argued that even his client's Instagram handle, @itshotboii438, and other posts including that number are just promoting his neighborhood and not any sort of criminal organization or activity.

"He wasn’t promoting a gang," Mazin said of his client Hotboii. "He was promoting his label and his music. That's what he was doing. It's equivalent to Biggie Smalls, or to Kodak Black, or any major artist promoting their music." In addition, he argued that his client's security possessed the weapon in question to protect him from threats against his life allegedly pushed by the aforementioned rival gang. Due to these arguments and others, the court eventually dropped the RICO charges against the Blinded By Death artist, who pleaded guilty of one count of conspiracy as part of a deal with prosecutors.