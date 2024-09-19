Hotboii’s Attorney Clarifies Confusion Over Hashtag That Was Mistaken For A Gang

BYGabriel Bras Nevares81 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hotboii Released Prison Lawyer Hashtag Gang RICO Case Hip Hop News
HNHH Plain Cover
This led to Hotboii's freedom from jail following his RICO conviction three years prior.

Hotboii was recently released from prison after a three-year RICO bid, and we now have some new details about how he achieved this freedom. Moreover, the Orlando Sentinel reported on Wednesday (September 18) about his lawyer Lyle Mazin and what he had to do in court to get his client out of his legal troubles and dismiss the matter. According to Mazin, the Florida rapper's case centered around two main offenses. These are the use of electronic communication to promote gangs and possession of a firearm by a person with a conviction history.

For those unaware, authorities accused Hotboii of encouraging guns and gang-promoting lyrical content via Instagram, as well as of possessing a weapon in his vehicle. Allegedly, he led the 438 gang in Orlando, which fought up the Army gang allegedly fronted by 9lokknine. The "NASA" MC's attorney Lyle Mazin argued in court that 438 is no gang, but rather just a social media hashtag to represent his Pine Hills neighborhood in Orlando. Mazin argued that even his client's Instagram handle, @itshotboii438, and other posts including that number are just promoting his neighborhood and not any sort of criminal organization or activity.

Read More: Hotboii Follows Up Kodak Black Collab With "Tell Me Bout It"

Hotboii's "9/11 (First Day Out)": Stream & Watch The Music Video

"He wasn’t promoting a gang," Mazin said of his client Hotboii. "He was promoting his label and his music. That's what he was doing. It's equivalent to Biggie Smalls, or to Kodak Black, or any major artist promoting their music." In addition, he argued that his client's security possessed the weapon in question to protect him from threats against his life allegedly pushed by the aforementioned rival gang. Due to these arguments and others, the court eventually dropped the RICO charges against the Blinded By Death artist, who pleaded guilty of one count of conspiracy as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Meanwhile, we'll see what else Hotboii does this year to celebrate his freedom. He already dropped a "first day out" single with "9/11," and we can only guess as to what his priorities look like. Maybe the "Throw In The Towel" creative just wants to lay low with his loved ones before planting his flag again.

Read More: Hotboii & Kodak Black Reunite For "Live Life Die Faster"

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...