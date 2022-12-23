It’s been a tumultuous year for Hotboii. The Florida rapper remained active for the first half of the year. Unfortunately, his issues with the law caught up with him and he was booked on racketeering charges.

His legal issues didn’t prevent him from blessing fans with even more music before the year’s done. Following the release of Blinded By Death in October, he came back with the deluxe edition. In addition to the original tracklist, the rapper tacked on eight songs, including two collaborations alongside ATL Jacob. His ability to intertwine his melodies with pain-filled bars for infectious bops shines on the deluxe even further.

“2-0 I’m on the way to the championship. We taking this thing all the way home,” he wrote in the announcement post for the deluxe.

The original tracklist for the project included 17 songs in total with a slew of appearances from prominent figures. He and Kodak Black linked up on “Live Life Die Faster,” while Lil Uzi Vert appeared on two songs, “Throw In The Towel” and “Fashion.” BIG30 also appears on the project for “In My Field.” Clearly, he’s profile has grown immensely since he had his first major breakout hit.

Hotboii first began bubbling up in 2020 after he released, “Don’t Need Time,” which eventually led to a remix featuring Lil Baby. The song later reached platinum status, cementing him as one artist to look out for.

In the last two years, he’s dropped a slew of projects including, Kut Da Fan Off, Double O Baby, and Life Of A Hotboii.

Press play on the deluxe edition of Hotboii's Blinded By Death project below