Hotboii Arrested In Orlando Months After Beating RICO case

Florida rapper Hotboii was taken into custody in Orlando early this morning, though details surrounding his arrest remain unclear. Speculation has surfaced on social media, with some suggesting he may have been detained for violating probation. The news comes just four months after his release from a two-year sentence for Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) charges.

The arrest quickly sparked reactions online. "Damn, I just started listening to bro again," one user commented. Another wrote, "Hotboii getting arrested again is not surprising." Some theorized that his legal troubles stem from withholding information, while others lamented his recurring run-ins with the law. "He stays in the headlines, but not for music lately," one person noted. Another added, "Hotboii, you gotta move smarter, man. This can't keep happening."

Hotboii Arrested Again In Florida

His latest arrest echoes his previous legal troubles. In July 2021, he was swept up in a large-scale RICO indictment. Prosecutors accused him of gang-related activities and illegal gun possession as a convicted felon. He later pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge and was released after serving two years. According to his attorney, Lyle Mazin, the case against Hotboii was largely based on social media content.