Hotboii Has Another Hit On Deck With "Imma Be Fine"

Hotboii has dropped off a copious number of singles in the last couple of years, but he seems ready to drop a new tape soon.

The verses are strong too as Hotboii is confident is ability to keep his wealth and fame intact for years to come. "Got a blizzard on me, trippin' like the Himalayas / Mix and matchin' my designers, drippin' different layers / I tried to show you I'm not them, we two different players."

But even with it being some time since he's updated his resume there, the singles have been steady. Over the last year and a half, the Rebel/Geffen signee has dropped off seven in that span. It's eight now though with "Imma Be Fine," which is already shaping up to be a new hit with his fans.

For those who have continuously hit the snooze button on Hotboii as of late, you may want to actually wake up this time. The Orlando, Florida rapper is finally getting ready for another project. He will eventually be ending a three-year drought. In July 2022, Hotboii put out Blinded By Death which featured tracks like "WTF" and "Live Life Die Faster."

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.