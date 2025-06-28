Hotboii Has Another Hit On Deck With "Imma Be Fine"

For those who have continuously hit the snooze button on Hotboii as of late, you may want to actually wake up this time. The Orlando, Florida rapper is finally getting ready for another project. He will eventually be ending a three-year drought. In July 2022, Hotboii put out Blinded By Death which featured tracks like "WTF" and "Live Life Die Faster."
But even with it being some time since he's updated his resume there, the singles have been steady. Over the last year and a half, the Rebel/Geffen signee has dropped off seven in that span. It's eight now though with "Imma Be Fine," which is already shaping up to be a new hit with his fans.
Spotify users have spun the track nearly 200,000 times and on YouTube, nearly a million have bumped it. That's good for number 20 on trending for music.
Hotboii's addicting chorus is one the single's many bright spots. It's reassuring and catchy and it gives off future Instagram caption vibes all day long.
The verses are strong too as Hotboii is confident is ability to keep his wealth and fame intact for years to come. "Got a blizzard on me, trippin' like the Himalayas / Mix and matchin' my designers, drippin' different layers / I tried to show you I'm not them, we two different players."
Moreover, the beat is hard-hitting with its lavish strings and cinematic string sections, coupled with the resonant bass and trap kicks. Spin "Imma Be Fine" right now.
Hotboii "Imma Be Fine"
Quotable Lyrics:
I'mma be fine, handle all my business
Have my jeweler freeze time, he a mass magician
All the real n****s gone, I'm the last livin'
Long as money talkin', ain't gon' do no bad business
Group of pretty ones, fit 'em in the Phantom
They all super pretty, it don't matter who the baddest