Sexyy Red Brings Out Latto, Yeat, & More For London Residency

Sexyy Red brought out several stars to her three-night-long residency at the London nightclub, Tape, over the weekend. According to TMZ, she welcomed Latto, Yeat, Zack Bia, DDG, Rubi Rose, Loe Shimmy, and Ben Da Don to the stage at various times.

Tape chose Sexyy Red to be the club's inaugural act in its new artist residency series. The entire weekend was sold out. In addition to her performances at Tape, Sexyy Red was also in the United Kingdom to join Drake on stage during his headlining set at Wireless Festival. He performed a total of three nights at the iconic event and brought out his "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator on Saturday.

Her appearance was part of a harder-hitting theme he went with for the night, following a celebration of R&B on Friday. “All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight," he said on stage. Other performers included Skepta, Latto, Fakemink, K-Trap, Dave, Central Cee, J Hus, Yeat, Headie One, and 21 Savage.

Sexyy Red & Justin Bieber "Sweet Spot"

In other news, Sexyy Red recently teamed up with Justin Bieber for a new song titled, "Sweet Spot." The track was included on Bieber's surprise album release, Swag, which he dropped Friday. In celebrating its release, Bieber posted a video of himself dancing with Sexyy in the studio on Instagram. “@sexyyred 𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒇𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅𝒅. 𝒇𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒗𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒐 𝒅𝒐𝒏𝒕 𝒋𝒖𝒅𝒈𝒆," he wrote in the caption.

The move led to plenty of social media drama as users in the comments section labeled their antics inappropriate. Many said it was disrespectful to Bieber's wife, Hailey. Sexyy ended up personally clapping back. “I see two friends of the opposite sexx having fun making music about their significant others I don’t see anything wrong. ITS SEXYY," she wrote, while adding in another comment, "Love ya Bizzle!!"