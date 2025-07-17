Ever since Sexyy Red blew up as a bright 2020s rap star, Drake has been there to show love and make some bangers together. They also have a very solid friendship together, as some recent social media videos showed Champagne Papi downing shots with Sexyy and her friends.

"Always a gentleman to me and my friends [two heart-hands emojis] My rich bd!" she recently captioned a Twitter repost that featured a clip of the shot-taking. The two had a lot to celebrate recently, as Sexyy Red was one of many Drake guests during his Wireless Festival takeover in London this past weekend.

By now, you have probably already heard of how successful the run was for the 6ix God, who showed off three different sides of his artistry on three different nights. Amid a cavalcade of other performers, he really showed out with some amazing spectacle.

As for the St. Louis femcee, she continues to stack pop crossover after pop crossover while still tapping in to the bubbling hip-hop hit machine. Her trajectory's been very fun to follow, especially as she shares more fun and quotidian social media clips like this one.

Sexyy Red Residency

But Sexyy Red isn't the only femcee showing Drake love. For example, most recently, Latto took to her Instagram Story to make a hilarious confession about one area of celebrity that Drizzy taught her about: partying in the Atlantic.

The Atlanta lyricist recently showed part of a travel form she filled out to presumably visit Turks and Caicos, and the form asked her how she found out about the island(s) destination. "Drake," she wrote simply next to the checked "Other" box. Maybe they will meet up there before following up their "Housekeeping Knows" collab in the studio.