Drake has maybe been Sexyy Red's biggest fan, and she's reciprocated his support by firmly planting her flag in his camp.

But the pair has stuck with one another through all of the backlash and Sexyy Red is making it known that she's not letting anyone else's opinion of him infiltrate her mind. "They could never convince me to hate you [100 emoji blood emoji] @Drake," she tweeted alongside pictures of them onstage together at the Wireless Festival.

Sexyy Red has a friend in Drake and she's making it clear right now that she's sticking by his side. The St. Louis femcee and the Toronto native have been building their relationship over the last two years, and it's been quite wholesome to see. Of course, though, with it being Drizzy, there have been a lot of folks out there roasting him for it.

