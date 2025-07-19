Sexyy Red Vows To Never Switch Up On Drake Following Their London Hangouts

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Drake and Sexyy Red perform during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage for ABA)
Drake has maybe been Sexyy Red's biggest fan, and she's reciprocated his support by firmly planting her flag in his camp.

Sexyy Red has a friend in Drake and she's making it clear right now that she's sticking by his side. The St. Louis femcee and the Toronto native have been building their relationship over the last two years, and it's been quite wholesome to see. Of course, though, with it being Drizzy, there have been a lot of folks out there roasting him for it.

Kendrick Lamar's bars on "euphoria" where he raps, "When I see you stand by Sexyy Red, I believe you see two bad b*tches / I believe you don't like women, it's real competition, you might pop a*s with 'em," have helped perpetuate that energy for those who already had issues.

But the pair has stuck with one another through all of the backlash and Sexyy Red is making it known that she's not letting anyone else's opinion of him infiltrate her mind. "They could never convince me to hate you [100 emoji blood emoji] @Drake," she tweeted alongside pictures of them onstage together at the Wireless Festival.

It's very realistic that the "Get It Sexyy" songwriter felt inclined to share this following said performance and their excursions in London afterwards.

Drake ICEMAN

After bringing her out for night two of his triple-headlining run, Drake joined his "Rich Baby Daddy" collaborator for some morning drinks. A video of them and Red's friends went semi-viral in which he was taking shots at "9 a.m."

The Hood Hottest Princess creator thanked Drake for treating her and group well on social media. "Always a gentleman to me and my friends [two heart-hands emojis] My rich bd!"

Overall, it sounds like Sexyy Red's respect and love for The Boy really shot through the roof over these last few days. Hopefully, we will see more wholesome moments between them, as positivity always trumps negativity.

With the hitmaker preparing his next solo album, ICEMAN, there door is open for their third collaboration. However, with Drake taking the lone wolf approach on "What Did I Miss?" he may go featureless.

