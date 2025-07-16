Sexyy Red & Her Friends Get Drake Drunk At 9 A.M.

Sexyy Red knows how to have a good time no matter where she's at. That fact was proven even more so thanks to funny new clips caught by 2Cool2Blog. In them the St. Louis femcee and her friends were partying it up Drake at apparently nine o'clock in the morning.
The Boy can be heard saying the time in the second clip as he and Red's entourage tossed back some shots. According to the Canadian rap star it was a part of his "Wealth and Hellness Retreat." That caption was written underneath another clip from his early morning shenanigans with Sexyy in an Instagram carousel.
A lot of people in the hip-hop world (especially Kendrick Lamar) have poked fun at the rappers' friendship. The two have built a strong bond over the last few years with things seemingly starting around Red's breakout 2023.
From there, her and Drake began exchanging features and cameos in music videos. To date they have two collaborations. The first landed on The Boy's For All The Dogs strip club anthem "Rich Baby Daddy" which also featured SZA.
After that, Sexyy Red brought her superstar contemporary onto her 2024 mixtape In Sexyy We Trust on the song "U My Everything."
Drake Wireless Festival
But on top of studio chemistry, they also have a lot of time on stage together as well. In fact, their most recent joint appearance came at this past week's Wireless Festival in London. There, Drake headlined all three nights and presented three different vibes for each one.
Sexyy Red popped out for night two, aka the evening for Drake's "motherf*cking dogs." "London, tonight is different. All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight," he said to the eager crowd on July 12.
Red was accompanied by other turnt artists such as Latto, Skepta, Fakemink, K-Trap, Dave, Central Cee, J Hus, Yeat, Headie One, and 21 Savage.