Vanessa Carlton Shows Love To Drake In Heartfelt Post After Viral Wireless Festival Appearance

BY Cole Blake 339 Views
Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Vanessa Carlton performs as a special guest during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Drake brought out several stars over the course of his three headlining sets at Wireless Festival in London.

Vanessa Carlton shared a lengthy message for Drake on Instagram, Sunday, thanking him for bringing her out at Wireless Festival in London on Saturday night. On stage, she performed her iconic single, “A Thousand Miles.” She shared a clip of the performance while addressing the Toronto rapper in the caption.

“Thank you to the one and only \@champagnepapi for inviting me to be a part of his show and for the sweet introduction," she wrote. "I am so moved and have been a fan since the beginning. And thanks to everyone behind the scenes that pulled this one off for us. So now I can personally recommend Drake’s fabulous \@wirelessfest experience.”

Read More: Drake's Wireless Festival Performances Featured Lauryn Hill, 21 Savage, Skepta & Countless More Guests

Who Did Drake Bring Out At Wireless Festival?

Vanessa Carlton wasn't the only high-profile guest Drake brought out at the event. He headlined three straight nights at the festival and welcomed a different theme of guests for each. As caught by Billboard, he told the crowd on Friday: “This is the first time in my life that I’ve done three different shows on three different days. You came to a very special night. It’s night one. It’s a celebration of all things R&B. All things melodies. All classics.” In turn, he brought out the legendary Lauryn Hill as well as Bryson Tiller, Givēon, Bobby Valentino, Mario, and his Some Sexy Songs 4 U collaborator, PartyNextDoor.

“London, tonight is different,” Drake later said on the second night. “All that sweetheart, singing sh*t? That sh*t is over tonight. This is for my motherf*cking dogs. I see my dogs came out tonight.” For that night, Skepta, Latto, Sexyy Redd, Fakemink, K-Trap, Dave, Central Cee, J Hus, Yeat, Headie One, and 21 Savage all took the stage.

On the final day, he brought out Popcaan, Rema, and Vybz Kartel. Due to a curfew restriction, however, he was only able to play a limited set.

Read More: Drake Kicks Off Day 3 of Wireless Festival With The Preview Of A New Central Cee Collab Dropping Friday

