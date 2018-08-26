takes shots
- MusicWale Buries 070 Shake After She Insults His Talent: "The Shade Is Noted, Queen."He reminds the "queen" to come correct.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Threatens Ebro After Challenging Don Q & Murda Mook To BattleThe youngin' has lots of energy to spare.By Zaynab
- MusicBobby Brown Warns "Ignorant" Kanye: "As Long As He Stays Clear Of Me"Bobby has assertive opinions.By Zaynab
- SportsCharlamagne Tha God Slams ESPN Following Jemele Hill's DepartureThe public figure is clearly picking sides.By Zaynab