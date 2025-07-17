Latto Thanks Drake For Teaching Her What Turks & Caicos Is

Latto quickly became a star in hip-hop, which means mentors and peers like Drake have had to show her the ropes when it comes to the best celebrity party and vacation spots. As caught by The Shade Room on Instagram, she recently took to her IG Story to claim Drizzy is the reason why she even knows what Turks and Caicos is.

If you are in a similar boat to the one the Atlanta femcee was in, Turks and Caicos refers to a set of islands in the Atlantic Ocean, just south of the Bahamas, that form part of a British Overseas Territory. A lot of famous names often go by the islands to have a great time.

Latto made this revelation by sharing part of a travel form she apparently had to fill out before going to the islands. When asked how she found out about Turks and Caicos on the form, she checked the "Other" box and wrote "Drake" right next to it.

However, there's some hip-hop context here that can't help but make this claim feel slightly ironic. After all, Drake's Turks and Caicos travels came up in "meet the grahams," the most scathing and controversial of all the diss tracks Kendrick Lamar launched at him last year.

Drake UMG Lawsuit

Speaking of which, Drake's courtroom battle over another Kendrick Lamar diss remains fiery. He allegedly hired two private investigators to attempt to subpoena Kojo Menne Asamoah. The OVO mogul's legal team claims that Asamoah artificially boosted the commercial performance of Kendrick's "Not Like Us."

We will see how that complex and highly divisive legal battle continues into the future. Amid a lot of other beef brewing in the most popular hip-hop corners today, these narratives are becoming harder and harder to keep track of.

Nevertheless, one thing that debacle didn't affect is Latto and Drake's solid friendship. While they only have one official collab to their name ("Housekeeping Knows"), they have always supported each other and shouted our their achievements and moves. With all that in mind, it's only a matter of time before they link up again in the booth – or, of course, at Turks and Caicos.