DJ Akademiks claims Dave Free once told him he was upset about Drake spreading rumors about the paternity of Kendrick Lamar's child. The Toronto rapper had implied Free was biological father of one of Lamar's children during their beef, last year. Akademiks brought up the claim while feuding with TDE president Punch on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday night.

In a series of posts, he began by saying that Anthony Saleh reached out to him in an effort to get his AkademiksTV fan page to stop posting people connected to Lamar who aren't public figures. "I agreed that non public ppl shouldn’t be targeted in a rap beef," Ak wrote.

He then continued: "I said same to dave free who seemed to be upset with me about what Drake said about dot child paternity. How yall win a rap battle but emotional how far it got." In another post, he added: "How yall having convos wit me about sh*t and yall unwilling to get at Drake about ur issues. That seems weird. If Drake was b*tching to me bout yall conduct or me posting yall performances I would tell him 'well go slide then n***a.' Tf???"

From there, he argued that Lamar and Drake opened the flood gates by including "hella personal / non public ppl insults" in their diss tracks. "Funny thing Dave Free said in the middle of our convo. Yeah I realize the root of my issue is with Drake and if sh*t went left I’d be tryna take it out on u. WELL THATS IT FOLKS," Ak further said. "If drake hurt yall feelings in a rap battle yall posted his house. GO SLIDE . Stop f*cking tweeting."

At the end of his rant, Akademiks brought the conversation back on topic. He wrote: "But how punch just randomly tweeted me and ignored Nicki Minaj calling him a LIAR. N***a wats that sh*t bout let’s back on topic." The drama began when Akademiks weighed in on Nicki Minaj's social media outburst against SZA.

On Tuesday, SZA vaguely posted: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Minaj seemingly thought the message was about her and responded to the remark by writing: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."