DJ Akademiks Sides With Nicki Minaj Amid Twitter Spat With SZA

On Tuesday evening, Nicki Minaj and SZA engaged in a brief confrontation on X (formerly Twitter). Minaj unloaded on Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence Henderson, best known to fans by his stage name "Punch." She referred to him as "minus 30 million" instead of addressing him by name.

About an hour later, SZA made a post that Minaj interpreted as a jab at her, responding by telling SZA that she sounds like a "fkng dead dog." SZA responded with "I don't give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you poppin." From there, Minaj has continued to post about SZA on X, though SZA pulled herself out of the war of words. Now, DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the subject, taking Minaj's side.

"Nicki on bad timing recently. She ain’t lying either …..everybody just too scared to say the s**t she saying trust," he wrote on X. A couple of hours later, he came back with a second post. "Im on vacation imma mind my business for now… but tbh… im side eyeing everyone who critical of Nicki Minaj recently…. She only been exposing the demons of this industry. If u against her u probably sold ur soul!" he said.

It is a bit surprising that Akademiks picked a side at all in this dispute, especially after his past criticisms of Nicki Minaj. But, he also revealed that SZA blocked him on X, so it makes sense that he didn't throw his support behind her.