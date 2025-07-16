DJ Akademiks Sides With Nicki Minaj Amid Twitter Spat With SZA

BY Devin Morton 590 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
akademiks-takes-nickis-side-hip-hop-news
LONG BEACH, CA - NOVEMBER 03: DJ Akademiks attends 2018 ComplexCon-Day 1 at Long Beach Convention Center on November 3, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)
In the war of words between Nicki Minaj and SZA on Tuesday evening, DJ Akademiks is taking the side of Minaj.

On Tuesday evening, Nicki Minaj and SZA engaged in a brief confrontation on X (formerly Twitter). Minaj unloaded on Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence Henderson, best known to fans by his stage name "Punch." She referred to him as "minus 30 million" instead of addressing him by name.

About an hour later, SZA made a post that Minaj interpreted as a jab at her, responding by telling SZA that she sounds like a "fkng dead dog." SZA responded with "I don't give a f**k bout none of that weird s**t you poppin." From there, Minaj has continued to post about SZA on X, though SZA pulled herself out of the war of words. Now, DJ Akademiks has weighed in on the subject, taking Minaj's side.

"Nicki on bad timing recently. She ain’t lying either …..everybody just too scared to say the s**t she saying trust," he wrote on X. A couple of hours later, he came back with a second post. "Im on vacation imma mind my business for now… but tbh… im side eyeing everyone who critical of Nicki Minaj recently…. She only been exposing the demons of this industry. If u against her u probably sold ur soul!" he said.

Read More: TDE Punch Casually Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Explosive Allegations

Nicki Minaj SZA

It is a bit surprising that Akademiks picked a side at all in this dispute, especially after his past criticisms of Nicki Minaj. But, he also revealed that SZA blocked him on X, so it makes sense that he didn't throw his support behind her.

The Nicki Minaj and SZA online confrontation came completely out of left field, as there had never been any indications that the two had negative feelings about one another. However, Minaj has had her issues with TDE in the past, so this blow-up may have been a long time in the making. Needless to say, these two will not be collaborating on a song anytime soon.

About The Author
Devin Morton
Devin Morton is a News and Evergreen Content Writer at HotNewHipHop from Queens, New York. He started with HNHH in July 2024 as an intern while entering his last year of college, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Stony Brook University's School of Communication and Journalism. He has previously written album reviews covering some of the most popular artists in the game, including Childish Gambino and Ice Spice, as well as conversation starting pieces about the Grammy and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Some of his favorite rappers include Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, and Nas, though he also has a soft spot for the Blog Era guys from when he used to read HNHH as a kid. Besides hip-hop, he's a huge fan of sports (primarily basketball, #HeatCulture) and wrestling. His work for HNHH has reflected his outside interests, also covering sports, politics, and the greater pop culture world, which he has extensive knowledge of in addition to his hip-hop expertise.
Recommended Content
Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA’s Appearance, Career & More During Brutal Twitter Tirade 1.6K
nicki minaj Music SZA Promptly Claps Back At Nicki Minaj For Putting TDE Punch On Blast 6.5K
Nicki Minaj Scorched Eart TDE Punch Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On TDE Punch In Latest Rant 2.6K
nicki minaj Music TDE Punch Casually Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Explosive Allegations 1104
Comments 0