Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On TDE Punch In Latest Rant

Nicki Minaj is not one to hesitate when it comes to speaking her mind. This has become increasingly true lately, as the femcee has gone on multiple unfiltered rants online. Today, for example, she went after Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson on X. She accused him of bullying her, also alleging that she has receipts.

"Lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts," she alleged, as captured by Akademiks. "Lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on. #JusticeForDemoree."

Nicki didn't stop there, however. She went on to post a photo of Punch, making even more allegations in her caption. "Me after I suck some good zik," she wrote. "Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t."

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Beef

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," Nicki also alleged.

The femcee then went on to diss SZA, telling her she sounds like a "dead dog" and "like she got stung by a f*cking bee."

Punch and SZA are far from the first people she's gone after in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she also went off on Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, insisting that the two of them "ruined hip-hop."