Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On TDE Punch In Latest Rant

BY Caroline Fisher 1272 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Scorched Eart TDE Punch Hip Hop News
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Today, Nicki Minaj went on yet another scathing rant on X, this time targeting Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch.

Nicki Minaj is not one to hesitate when it comes to speaking her mind. This has become increasingly true lately, as the femcee has gone on multiple unfiltered rants online. Today, for example, she went after Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson on X. She accused him of bullying her, also alleging that she has receipts.

"Lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts," she alleged, as captured by Akademiks. "Lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on. #JusticeForDemoree."

Nicki didn't stop there, however. She went on to post a photo of Punch, making even more allegations in her caption. "Me after I suck some good zik," she wrote. "Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Responds To Critics Claiming She's Broke By Flexing Latest Luxury Items

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Beef

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," Nicki also alleged.

The femcee then went on to diss SZA, telling her she sounds like a "dead dog" and "like she got stung by a f*cking bee."

Punch and SZA are far from the first people she's gone after in recent weeks. Earlier this month, she also went off on Jay-Z and Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, insisting that the two of them "ruined hip-hop."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Claims She Turned Down An Invite To Join The Recording Academy

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Matriarch - An Evening With Tina Knowles - Brooklyn, NY Pop Culture Tina Knowles Changes IG Caption As Fans Assume She's Dissing Nicki Minaj 1168
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash: Pop Up Edition Music Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Desiree Perez And Brings Up Jay-Z's Paternity Lawsuit 12.1K
Nicki Minaj Desiree Perez Swatting Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Alleges Desiree Perez Was Behind Swatting Incidents During Scathing Rant 1301
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game Music North West Stole Some Pink Friday Nails From Kim Kardashian 2.1K
Comments 1