Nicki Minaj Claims She Turned Down An Invite To Join The Recording Academy

During a recent Stationhead livestream on July 10, Nicki Minaj revealed that the Recording Academy previously invited her to join the board. The Academy, which expanded in size to over 16,000 members (13,000 of which are part of the body that votes on Grammy selections), reportedly sent her the invite in 2023, when she was working on Pink Friday 2. She revealed that she declined the offer, though she called it a "very, very, very kind gesture."

“My integrity couldn’t allow me to sit on the board of something that made absolutely no sense to me and to anyone that understands,” she explained further. “Why would I be sitting on the board if I don’t have a Grammy?”

Nicki Minaj has a checkered past with the Grammys. Whitney Houston died the night before the 2012 ceremony, and producers attempted to pull Minaj's exorcism-themed performance. However, Minaj refused, citing the fact that she did promo for the performance and her fans expected it to happen. They begrudgingly allowed the performance to go on, but in Minaj's eyes, it's what soured her relationship with the Academy.

The same night, Bon Iver won the award for Best New Artist, a category Minaj still believes she should have won. She also missed out on Best Rap Album, after Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy snagged the victory. After 12 nominations, Minaj is still chasing a Grammy win.

Nicki Minaj Grammys

Nicki Minaj made headlines last week after asserting that Jay-Z owed her $200 million. She also went on a rant about Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, the Democratic Party, and several other topics. She labeled Perez "Desirat" and said that Roc Nation was "playing" the Black community after Kamala Harris lost the 2024 presidential election.

Minaj also shared a photo of Raymir Satterthwaite, the man who claims to be Jay-Z's illegitimate son and is actively seeking a paternity test. Additionally, she re-ignited her feud with Megan Thee Stallion, saying the lawsuit against her is "karma" for her words toward husband Kenneth Petty on "Hiss."