Nicki Minaj Appears To Target Beyonce During Bizarre Stationhead Rant

According to Nicki Minaj, she'd have no problem kicking certain artists "right in the throat," even if she plays their music on Stationhead.

Nicki Minaj is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking her mind, and during a recent rant on Stationhead, the femcee did just that. She told her listeners to remember that if she plays a song, it doesn't mean she's on good terms with the artist behind it. According to her, this is especially true if she's featured on the song, as sometimes she just enjoys hearing her own verse.

"Any time I'm playing some music, it doesn't mean that I rock with the person or whatever. Like, I really want y'all to know this. I hate to have to say this," she said with a laugh, as captured by Live Bitez. "Listen ... I've done some amazing work in my time ... Sometimes Onika just want to hear Onika. You feel me? Like I just might want to hear the Onika verse that was on a particular song."

"That don't mean I f*ck with nobody," Nicki continued. "Y'all know who I f*ck with, y'all know who I don't f*ck with ... 'Cause one thing about the Barbz, they be so on point."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Crowns North West After Ye/Kim’s Daughter Admits She’s A Barb

Nicki Minaj Beyonce Beef

She concluded by reiterating that playing someone's song says nothing about their relationship, and by joking that she'd have no problem kicking some artists "right in the throat" if she saw them on the street.

Coincidentally enough, Nicki played both of her collaborations with Beyonce the very same night, "Flawless (Remix)" and "Feeling Myself." Of course, this led to speculation that she has beef with the Grammy-winner, though this is unconfirmed.

She has had a lot to say about Beyonce's husband Jay-Z in recent weeks, however. This also isn't the first time she's been accused of throwing shade the songstress' way. Last September, for example, fans read into one of her vague tweets. "Robot on timing," it read. When rumors that she dissed the Houston megastar began floating around, she took to Instagram to say “This is an absolute lie.” She's yet to address the latest rumors.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Approves Of Fans Calling Out Jay-Z For TIDAL Deal

