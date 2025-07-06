Nicki Minaj Crowns North West After Ye/Kim’s Daughter Admits She’s A Barb

North West dressed up as Nicki Minaj when she was a child, sporting the Barbie chain and emblem with sparkling dress.

Over the weekend, Nicki Minaj was very active on social media, acknowleding several topics. After displaying the rise of her streaming numbers, Onika took a moment to crown Kanye West daughter, North West, for being a Barb. Barb is the official fan club name for the rap star's followers.

A clip of North West admitting she is a Barb in a interview hit social media. "Yes, I'm a Barb... Come on now," said West in the clip with a smile.

Nicki took to X to acknowledge North's alligance with a crown emoji over a retweeted post. While North and Nicki have never collaborated on music, Minaj has previously collaborated with North's father, Kanye West.

Ye enlisted Nicki Minaj on his classic song, "Monster," which also features Jay-Z and Rick Ross. Ye's daughter has expressed love for Nicki Minaj since she was. a child. Minaj's appreciation could eventually lead to a possible collaboration.

NIcki Mainj and North West have shared they are currently working on new albums. For North, it will be her debut.

North West Is A Nicki Minaj Barb

North is building anticipation for her first album, Elementary School Dropout. The album pays tribute to her father's 2004 classic, The College Dropout. While Ye is involved in the project, a collaboration with Minaj could be difficult due to the mogul's recent statements about the Queen Barbz.

Ye has shared past desires to sleep with Nicki Minaj in past interviews. He also revealed his dislike for his classic album, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which features the track "Monster."

North’s experience in musical theater and the Sunday Service Choir adds depth to what fans can expect from Elementary School Dropout. The project promises a vibrant mix of youthful energy and confident experimentation.

The debut album's release date has been announced. North’s early efforts have sparked anticipation. Kim Kardiash and Kanye West have both shared excitement for North's music career in 2024.

