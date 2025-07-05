Nicki Minaj Approves Of Fans Calling Out Jay-Z For TIDAL Deal

Nicki Minaj has allegedly made a lot of accusations against not just Jay-Z, but also Roc Nation, its CEO Desiree Perez, and that whole collective. While some of her supposed shots are usually quite vague, she held no such punches via some curious Twitter reactions recently.

According to Complex, the Trinidadian femcee took to the social media platform on Thursday (July 3) to react to a series of posts from the Barbz. These messages called Hov out for the TIDAL deal controversy, saying that he owes her money and an apology.

"#jayz owes Nicki Minaj money & a apology," one fan wrote, and the other tweet was the following: "#JayZ should of paid Nicki Minaj her cut of the Tidal deal." Minaj responded by quote-tweeting each post with a simple emoji, specifically an exasperated face or a crying-laughing one respectively.

For those unaware, a lot of this tension between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z emerged publicly after the Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans this year hosted Kendrick Lamar rather than Lil Wayne. It has also been very one-sided. Jay hasn't responded at all to Nicki's critiques or more serious accusations. Of course, there is a lot of background to consider before that decision as well. But the Brooklyn mogul's NFL partnership is a particular sore spot.

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Beef

Screenshot via Twitter @NICKIMINAJ

Screenshot via Twitter @NICKIMINAJ

As for Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z's TIDAL deal, fans are referring to how she was a major artist partner when he launched the streaming service. But when the Roc boss sold it to Square for $302 million, Nicki claims she didn't receive the $9 million payout her equity percentage allegedly warranted. Rather, she allegedly had 24 hours to respond to a $1 million payout, which she denied.

Another recent instance in which Nicki Minaj's beef with Jay-Z came up is via her new "Banned From NO" remix assisting Lil Wayne. That track called for the NFL to fire some folks, and it wasn't hard to draw the connection.