Nicki Minaj Goes Off On Music Exec Steve Stoute Over Tidal Claims

The Queen isn't done yet.

Nicki Minaj and JAY-Z are not on good terms these days. The rapper called out Hov for failing to pick her mentor, Lil Wayne, as the Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner. She also criticized the Roc Nation founder for not paying what she felt she was owed for her Tidal deal in 2015. She made her frustration with these situations clear via social media. Former Interscope CEO Steve Stoute tried to shed light on the Tidal deal during a recent podcast appearance, but Nicki Minaj didn't want to hear it. She doubled down on her issues and instead turned her ire towards the music executive.

Steve Stoute discussed Nicki Minaj's dubious Tidal deal on The Pivot Podcast. He claimed that she failed to make the money she felt she was owed because paperwork wasn't properly filled out. "You didn’t sign the f**king paperwork," Stoute explained. "That’s the reason why you left millions of dollars on the table, that man didn’t do nothing to you." Stoute defended JAY-Z's role in the Tidal deal, and proceeded to call out Nicki Minaj for behaving in a manner he considered "wrong." Minaj was not swayed. She felt she was mislead by Hov and the rest of the Tidal team. She said as much on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj Claims She Was 'Scammed' Out Of $1 Million

"I received a call advising Tidal was sold," Nicki Minaj tweeted after Stoute's podcast comments. "And they made no money on the deal so all they could offer me was a million dollars. But wait, there’s more. The lawyer advised that Desirat advised him that I HAD TO SIGN THE AGREEMENT IN 24 HOURS IF I WANTED THE 1MM or the offer was off the table." The rapper proceeded to tell her fans that Hov and company basically scammed her out of a sizable payday. A payday she was promised well before the streaming platform sold in 2021.