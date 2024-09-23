Nicki Minaj Reacts To Eve's "Groundbreaking" Admission About Working With Her On "Barbershop"

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy tribute to the iconic rapper in response.

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy tribute to Eve on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the iconic rapper discussed their relationship candidly in her new memoir, Who's That Girl. Eve had revealed that she gained a newfound respect for Minaj while the two collaborated on Barbershop: The Next Cut. In response, Minaj labeled the revelations from her memoir, "groundbreaking."

She wrote: "The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have." From there, she reflected on being a fan of Eve's work since she was a young kid in New York City.

Nicki Minaj Attends "Barbershop: The Next Cut" Premiere

Exclusive - Producer/Actor Ice Cube, Nicki Minaj, and Director Malcolm D. Lee seen at Metro Goldwyn Mayer and New Line Cinema Premiere of "Barbershop: The Next Cut" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in Hollywood. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Minaj also admitted she was "so nervous" working with Eve on Barbershop: The Next Cut and thought that the iconic rapper didn't like her. "I was so nervous coming onto that movie set every day," she recalled. "You looked like a pro & I admired that so much. Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings. We all share so many of the same experiences as artists, wives, moms, ups & downs, anxiety, etc. I remember telling a friend of mine that I didn’t think you liked me after our first day on set together. but you know something crazy? I swear, I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me."

Nicki Minaj Reflects On Her Relationship With Eve