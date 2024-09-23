Nicki Minaj Reacts To Eve's "Groundbreaking" Admission About Working With Her On "Barbershop"

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy tribute to Eve on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the iconic rapper discussed their relationship candidly in her new memoir, Who's That Girl. Eve had revealed that she gained a newfound respect for Minaj while the two collaborated on Barbershop: The Next Cut. In response, Minaj labeled the revelations from her memoir, "groundbreaking."
She wrote: "The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have." From there, she reflected on being a fan of Eve's work since she was a young kid in New York City.
Nicki Minaj Attends "Barbershop: The Next Cut" Premiere
Minaj also admitted she was "so nervous" working with Eve on Barbershop: The Next Cut and thought that the iconic rapper didn't like her. "I was so nervous coming onto that movie set every day," she recalled. "You looked like a pro & I admired that so much. Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings. We all share so many of the same experiences as artists, wives, moms, ups & downs, anxiety, etc. I remember telling a friend of mine that I didn’t think you liked me after our first day on set together. but you know something crazy? I swear, I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me."
Nicki Minaj Reflects On Her Relationship With Eve
Eve's Who's That Girl? hit shelves in full on September 17th. She also discussed the topic during an interview with CNN over the weekend. Check out Minaj's full tribute to Eve on X below.
