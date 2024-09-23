Nicki Minaj Reacts To Eve's "Groundbreaking" Admission About Working With Her On "Barbershop"

BYCole Blake208 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV)
Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy tribute to the iconic rapper in response.

Nicki Minaj shared a lengthy tribute to Eve on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, after the iconic rapper discussed their relationship candidly in her new memoir, Who's That Girl. Eve had revealed that she gained a newfound respect for Minaj while the two collaborated on Barbershop: The Next Cut. In response, Minaj labeled the revelations from her memoir, "groundbreaking."

She wrote: "The level of grace; the level of emotional & spiritual maturity it takes to be this vulnerable & transparent is a sign of TRUE peace, happiness, fulfillment, & mastery of self. Self reflection @ its height. I always say that I think accountability is the sexiest trait a person can have." From there, she reflected on being a fan of Eve's work since she was a young kid in New York City.

Read More: Eve Reveals How Nicki Minaj Earned Her "Respect" By Starring In "Barbershop"

Nicki Minaj Attends "Barbershop: The Next Cut" Premiere

Exclusive - Producer/Actor Ice Cube, Nicki Minaj, and Director Malcolm D. Lee seen at Metro Goldwyn Mayer and New Line Cinema Premiere of "Barbershop: The Next Cut" at TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, April 6, 2016, in Hollywood. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Minaj also admitted she was "so nervous" working with Eve on Barbershop: The Next Cut and thought that the iconic rapper didn't like her. "I was so nervous coming onto that movie set every day," she recalled. "You looked like a pro & I admired that so much. Thank you for trying to not do to me what was done to you. Women feel so much pressure to compete & it’s a shame b/c we usually have so much in common & could rlly benefit from one another just as human beings. We all share so many of the same experiences as artists, wives, moms, ups & downs, anxiety, etc. I remember telling a friend of mine that I didn’t think you liked me after our first day on set together. but you know something crazy? I swear, I KNEW that YOU could tell deep down inside that I really liked YOU. So you went easy on me."

Nicki Minaj Reflects On Her Relationship With Eve

Eve's Who’s That Girl? hit shelves in full on September 17th. She also discussed the topic during an interview with CNN over the weekend. Check out Minaj's full tribute to Eve on X below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and Eve on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Eve Claims Jay-Z Warned Her About Female Rap Not Being Successful

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...