Eve Gets Candid About Life & Career In "Who's That Girl" Memoir

Get ready to learn more about E-V-E now that the femcee icon is telling it all in her upcoming memoir. Earlier today (February 8), Philadelphia's Finest shared that her memoir, Who's That Girl?, would arrive this Fall. Eve famously catapulted into stardom in the 1990s as the First Lady of Ruff Ryders, a title that also holds a spot in her debut album's name. Still, her accomplishments would push her out of America's East Coast and in front of a global audience.

The story of Eve's rise has been well-documented in interviews and documentaries. Yet, fans will soon receive a more reflective perspective from the rapper, herself. “I’m excited for people to get to know me on a deeper level,” Eve stated. “This story is decades in the making.” Further, famed Hip Hop author Kathy Iandoli linked with Eve to round out the memoir, ensuring her story would also be told with cultural sensitivity.

Eve Steps Into Another Industry With Her Memoir

A significant part of Eve's story is her success in a music genre led and dominated by men. According to PEOPLE, Eve promises to dig deep and reveal details regarding her interactions with many of her heavy-hitting peers. Eve will also deliver memories surrounding her biggest records, controversies about her high-profile romances, and navigating a challenging music industry. She'll also dive into her path to motherhood—one that wasn't always easy but was worth it. In early 2022, Eve and her husband, Maxmillion Cooper, welcomed a son named Wilde Wolf. It was Eve's first child.

We also can't forget Eve's contributions outside of music. The raptress climbed the Billboard charts with tracks like "Let Me Blow Ya Mind" alongside Gwen Stefani, but her hits aren't her only achievements in entertainment. She's worked as a talk show host, starred in her own TV series, and has been featured in over a dozen films. Although we haven't received a full-length studio album since 2013's Lip Lock, fans were treated when Eve joined Trina for an unforgettable Verzuz in 2021.

Make sure to pick up your copy of Who's That Girl? when it hits shelves on September 17.

