Stevie J Celebrates Landing Feature Credit On Eve’s “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

Stevie J says he's finally been credited as a featured artist on Eve‘s 2001 hit, “Let Me Blow Ya Mind," alongside Gwen Stefani. The producer says that he wrote the hook, sang on the song, and contributed to harmonies on the second verse. He revealed the credit change on his Instagram, Friday.

“22 years ago I wrote this hook, sang on it and added harmonies at beginning of the 2nd verse,” he captioned a video of himself listening to "Let Me Blow Ya Mind." “Today I was blessed enough to be credited as a featured artist. Won a Grammy for this 1! Divine timing [praying hands emoji] ‘23 is Jordan’s year! #LetMeBlowYourMind.” As for the Grammy, they took home the award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. The song gave Eve her highest-charting single on the US Billboard Hot 100 at the time, reaching number two.

Stevie J & Eve At The 2000 VMAs

NEW YORK CITY - SEPTEMBER 7: Rapper Eve and music producer Stevie J attend the 17th Annual M.T.V. Video Music Awards on September 7, 2000, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

In addition to that post, Stevie J also shared a throwback photo of himself with Eve, prompting fans to remind him that his ex already has a partner. Eve is currently in a relationship with Maximillion Cooper. They welcomed their first child in 2022. Stevie J and Eve were together from 1997 to 2003. The new post comes after Stevie's divorce from Faith Evans.

Stevie J Celebrates Landing Feature Credit

In July, Evans submitted into court a filing stating that she had “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic support partnership rights, including support.” They added: “There are irreconcilable differences that have led to the irremediable breakdown of the marriage or domestic partnership, and there is no possibility of saving the marriage or domestic partnership through counseling or other means.”

