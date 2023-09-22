Stevie J Gushes Over Eve In Throwback Pics, Fans Remind Him She’s Taken

Stevie J recently settled his divorce from Faith Evans, and it looks like he's already reminiscing on past flames. Moreover, the record producer recently posted a series of throwback pictures with his ex-girlfriend Eve, the legendary Ruff Ryders rapper who dated Stevie a couple of decades ago. "#tbt Circa 1999/2000 One of my favorite rappers! The Legend EVE #DZ," he captioned his Instagram post. However, it seems like a lot of fans quickly assumed that the DJ was just thirsting for her rather than reminiscing on good times. As such, they quickly joked with him that Eve is happily married to Maximillion Cooper, and has been since 2014.

In fact, Stevie J took the time to respond to some of these comments and clear the air. "She's happily married Stevie," one fan wrote with crying-laughing emojis. "I'm happy for her," the Buffalo native replied simply, so at least in his words, he isn't trying to be messy or anything like that. "Bro he named his daughter [Eva] after her," another fan added. "Nah I named my daughter after Mimi's mom," he retorted, referencing his former partner Mimi Faust.

Stevie J Claps Back At People Clowning His Post With Eve

What's curious is that this is far from the first story to emerge from Stevie J's past romances following his recent divorce. For example, Joseline Hernandez (another one of the 49-year-old's exes) recently dished about an alleged threesome she had with him and Mimi. While the Joseline's Cabaret was quite blunt and quick when asked about it, her assessment throws some lewd shade at one of the two other members. "I've had better head," she stated simply, and perhaps we'll never know who she was referring to.

Meanwhile, with all this gossip and history in mind, we wonder what's in store for Stevie when it comes to his love life in the future. Of course, the Philly MC is quite happy with her partner and kids, so we wonder what kind of reaction she had to his post. At the end of the day, players play, and we'll see what happens on the court. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Stevie J and Eve.

