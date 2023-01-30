Club LIV is still the place to be in Miami on Sunday nights. This week, Lil Wayne, Drake and 2 Chainz hit the stage for DJ Stevie J’s birthday and delivered some bangers.

Drake, Lil Wayne, and 2 Chainz appeared on stage together at the famous Miami club this week. Chainz and Weezy largely handled performance duties while Drizzy stood on the side and rapped along. However, Drake later gave the fans an impromptu performance of a few records.

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: (L-R) Rappers Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz perform onstage during the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Wayne, who hosted the event, breezed through records like “Steady Mobbin” and “A Milli,” while 2 Chainz performed songs like “Watch Out.”

Clearly, it was a high for Drizzy, who revealed his big NFC Championship win on Stake moments before. The rapper bet on the Philadelphia Eagles, who won 31-7 against San Francisco 49ers.

Eventually, the Canadian rapper grabbed the microphone and blessed fans with a slew of anthems. The brief performance included “The Motto” and Her Loss intro, “Rich Flex.”

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 28: Singer Drake (L) and rap artist Lil Wayne perform onstage during the 2009 BET Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on June 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The brief performance from Drizzy comes a week after he took the stage at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. The back-to-back concerts found Drizzy going through his catalog to bless fans with a rare show while also teasing what he has in store for 2023. He brought out Lil Uzi Vert and Dipset, as well as 21 Savage, who will join Drizzy on the It’s All A Blur tour this summer.

As for Wayne and 2 Chainz, the two hinted at the release of Collegrove 2 last year. Perhaps, we’ll see that project come out at some point this year.

Drake on stage with Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz 👀 pic.twitter.com/USXcmXWXfI — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 30, 2023