Drake and 21 Savage secured a spot at the top of the charts with their latest release Her Loss. However, none of the songs gained the same traction as “Rich Flex,” even if it’s for the wrong reasons.

Following the album’s release, the two rappers shared faux performances on Colors and Saturday Night Live to accompany the singles, “Privileged Rappers” and “No BS,” respectively. For the third video, they’ve provided fans with an unadulterated glimpse behind the scenes, courtesy of Drake.

Drake and 21 Savage unveiled the official promo video for “Rich Flex,” shot entirely with a camcorder. The video shares insight into Savage’s performance at Morehouse-Spelman’s Homecoming, as well as their outing at the club together. Lil Yachty also appears in the video, hanging out with the “BackOutSideBoyz” artist on Air Drake.

The decision to depart from their previous mock performances might be due to their recent legal troubles. The duo printed fake Vogue magazines that were apparently spread across New York City. However, Vogue’s parent company filed a lawsuit against the two rappers. Ultimately, they were forced to remove any promotional material involving Vogue.

Nonetheless, it seems that both Drake and 21 Savage will be pushing the new project well into 2023. Though they haven’t set any dates yet, Drake did confirm on Sound 42 radio that he and Savage are hitting the road together for a joint tour. Hopefully, Drake unveils these dates soon. In the meantime, Drake will be performing in New York City this December at the Apollo Theatre. Drizzy previously announced a performance in November but due to the death of Takeoff, he pushed the dates back. Instead, he added another date and will be gracing the stage on Dec. 6th and 7th for an intimate performance.

Check the “Rich Flex” music video below.