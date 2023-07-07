“Rich Flex,” the opening track to Drake and 21 Savage’s collaboration album Her Loss, has been getting plenty of internet traction. The lyrics for the song start with Drake singing, “21, can you do somethin’ for me? Can you hit a lil’ rich flex for me?” To which the meme agents are posting videos of fake Drakes getting a little more sensual than what the song intends. The internet is undefeated, making 21 Savage severely uncomfortable about how the fans are taking the song lyrics.

In a video posted on Instagram, 21 is in the middle of a set list on stage when Drake embraces the meme. He overstates the opening lines of the track, giving him “that come on babe look,” according to one Insta commenter. In response, 21 gives a look of shock that will forever be undefeated, much like the internet. 21 shakes off the trauma and gets into rapping with Drizzy once again, but we know the rapper might be scarred for life for what the fans have done to “Rich Flex.”

21 Savage’s Response To The Internet Trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Our Generation Music (@ourgenerationmusic)

Drake and 21 Savage are on tour right now, so they are at the mercy of the massive crowds. And when something is in the mainstream media, Drake is always one to capitalize on good publicity. No doubt Drizzy will continue to make the same “21, can you do something for me” joke until the wheels fall off. And 21 will have to grin and bear it. Thankfully, being part of the cultural conversation is always a good thing. So even if it is something completely unintended, it’s well worth the cringe.

In other 21 Savage news, he recently hopped on a remix of Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World.” He also hosted a kid’s basketball camp in Atlanta, GA, giving back to the community. On top of being the number one meme in the world, he’s touring with the most prolific rapper in history. Life is good when you’re music famous (on top of being internet famous).

