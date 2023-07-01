Drake and 21 Savage will eventually get on the road for their It’s All A Blur tour. However, they have left fans waiting. After initially delaying the tour from June 16 to June 29, the tour was unexpectedly pushed back another week. The tour, originally meant to begin in Memphis, will now begin in Chicago on July 5. No formal explanation has been given as to why the tour keeps being delayed.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the tour since the pair released their collaborative album, Her Loss, in November 2022. The album spent one week at #1, briefly dethroning Taylor Swift’s Midnights. However, while fans may be understandably annoyed about the tour, Drake’s announcing his loyalty to Savage on Instagram.

Read More: GloRilla reminds fans that she got a key to Memphis a year before Drake did

Drake Reshares Meme For 21 Savage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

After artist VelvetCoke shared a gif of a young Drake miming quick-drawing a gun on their Instagram story, Drake reshared the image on his own story. “If anyone got beef with Savage this is how I’m coming be warned,” Drake added as a caption. The image was then reshared by The Shade Room, causing VelvetCoke to post their image with the captions “so babygirl” and “i always wanted to end up on theshaderoom before i die.”

Read More: Sam Levinson reportedly “ordered” The Weeknd to shoot an unscripted rape scene for The Idol

However, the interaction makes it clear that Drake has his collaborator’s best interests at heart. If you want to stop to Savage, you have to go through Drizzy first. It’s unclear if Drake’s post relates at all to the show cancellations. As mentioned, the tour is now meant to begin on July 5. It’s Drake’s first tour since “Assassination Nation” in 2019 and Savage’s first since “The Off-Season Tour” in 2021. Consisting of 56 shows running until October, the tour was meant to end in Toronto. However, the tour will now end in Columbus to make up for a cancelled stop on July 1. Follow all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

[via]