When Drake got the key to Shelby County (i.e. Memphis, Tennessee), a lot of people reacted quite indignantly online. Of course, the main argument that people had for the ridiculousness of this was that the rap and pop superstar isn’t even from the city. Moreover, they lamented the fact that a Toronto native got such an honor seemingly before many of the city’s burgeoning, established, or legendary musical artists. Young Dolph, Moneybagg Yo, and GloRilla were some of the names that people mentioned in their clapback. However, as the “Lick Or Sum” pointed out, it seems like a lot of people need to check up on their Memphis history before talking down on the 6 God.

“I got this key almost a year ago,” GloRilla tweeted along with some heart emojis, showing that the city did honor some of its own, after all. In addition, it’s important to note Drake’s own historic ties to the city. He spent summers there and his father is actually from the state’s second-most populated city. “We love our own” Shelby County Chairman Mickell Lowery told him during the ceremony. “Memphis music touches the world. You got a lot of Memphis blood in you and you’re definitely touching the world.”

GloRilla Addresses Drake’s Key To The City Of Memphis

I got this key almost a year ago ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/BKLM4kr3N5 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) June 29, 2023

Hopefully this isn’t the only time that Drizzy and Glo reference each other in some capacity. Not only that, but there’s hope that the two will officially collaborate one day, which would surely be a smash hit. “Most definitely. We’re gonna try to make it work,” GloRilla said of potentially working with him one day at the 2023 BET Awards. Given that both claim superstar titles and careers these days, it’s a very exciting prospect and would be another huge career move for the Memphis native.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old recently told Rolling Stone why she thinks a lot of men like her music, too. “I know a lot of dudes, they won’t ride around listening to no girl that sound like a girl, because they going to be like, ‘Oh, I’m being p***y.’ But they hear me and now [they say], ‘She slick, sound like one of us.'” Surely a Drake feature would only get more people to look past their preconceived notions and pay attention to the quality of the music. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news on Drake and GloRilla.

