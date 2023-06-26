21 Savage has quickly become one of the biggest and brightest shining stars in hip-hop. Overall, most fans found out about him in 2016 thanks to his song “No Heart.” Moreover, his Savage Mode mixtape with Metro Boomin’ is still highly regarded as a classic by many. Since that time, he has revamped his sound and matured as an artist. Although he hasn’t released a solo project in a while, he has definitely been hard at work.

For instance, this past week, a leaked snippet showcased 21 Savage on the remix to a Burna Boy track. The song in question is “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” which is a track that was released a few weeks ago. Overall, fans were interested in this snippet. Subsequently, Burna Boy released the new remix on Friday, and it is already making a huge impression. Below, you can find the new track, which features 21’s fully realized verse.

21 Savage x Burna Boy

The vibe of this track is truly undeniable. If you have been following Burna Boy and his career, then you know his vibe is simply immaculate. He is always bringing out the best in himself and the artists around him. Consequently, 21 Savage was able to feed off of that and turn in a verse that will turn some heads. Additionally, the production here is amazing as the Ma$e sample will have people coming back for more. It’s a collab that not everyone expected, but it certainly worked out in the end.

Hopefully, 21 Savage takes the momentum from this verse and comes through with a new album. Fans have been waiting and now could be the time to do it, especially with the summer underway. Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can help you shit on anybody you ever hated (21)

Put you in baguettes, got you feelin’ like you made it (21)

Everything advanced, nothing that I do is basic

Me and Rolls Royce on a first-name basis

Liquor with no chaser (Yeah)

Only give her hundreds, ’cause she hate seein’ new faces (21)