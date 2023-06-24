Burna Boy and 21 Savage were beaten to the release of “Sittin’ On Top Of the World” by an online leaker. On June 22, the vintage afrobeat track was put up by a third party and widely shared across social media.

On June 23, Burna Boy released the song’s official audio on his YouTube channel. Furthermore, the song has also been made available on Spotify. At the time of writing, it has been streamed a little over 7000 times.

It’s unclear whether the duo were planning to release the track, or had their hand forced after it was leaked. However, the official audio release and Spotify drop indicate that they may have simply had their premier stolen out from under them. More evidence to this theory has appeared online, with footage of the pair apparently filming a music video together.

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” Music Video Coming?

Shared by 2Cool2Bl0g, the brief footage shows the pair performing on a soundstage surrounded by cameras. At this point, it feels safe to say that they had intend to release “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” with or without the leaker beating them to it.

For Burna Boy, it’s his second big collab of the last 12 months. In 2022, he released “For My Hand”, which featured Ed Sheeran. Elsewhere, he also served as the featured artist on Indian rapper Sidhu Moose Wala’s “Mera Na” earlier in 2023.

Meanwhile, it’s 21 Savage’s third time as a featured artist this year. First, he featured alongside DaBaby on Gucci Mane’s “06 Gucci”. Then he joined Young Nudy for “Peaches & Eggplants”, which peaked at #74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Unreleased Drake Song Heard In Houston Club

However, Burna Boy and 21 Savage aren’t the only people to have their unreleased music show up online. Area 29, located in Westwood in southwest Houston, treated fans to a reportedly unreleased track from Drizzy earlier this week.

Footage from inside the club was shared by Our Generation Music on Instagram. However, fans in the comments were not blown away by the song. Furthermore, others felt that Drake came off as “sassy.”

In other news surrounding Drake releases, the rapper appeared to confirm that he would be featuring on Business Is Business, the upcoming album from Young Thug. In fact, Drake appears twice on the album, featuring on “Parade On Cleveland” and “Oh U Went”.

