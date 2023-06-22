In the internet age leaks of unreleased music are increasingly common and this week 21 Savage and Burna Boy were the most recent victims. A track titled “Sittin On Top Of The World” that’s a collaboration between the two artists recently leaked online. The track sees the Nigerian singer and Atlanta rapper linking up over a vintage afrobeat. It’s currently unclear if the song was meant for any project in particular of if it will ever be officially released.

21 Savage has had plenty of reasons to celebrate recently. A few weeks ago his collaboration with JID and Baby Tate “Surround Sound” went platinum. Savage spent his Father’s Day weekend hosting a basketball came for kids in Atlanta. Earlier in the week he headlined Hot 107.9’s birthday party concert. During the performance he delighted fans when he brought out J. Cole to perform the pair’s hit song “a lot” together. Afterwards they were seen hanging out and celebrating backstage.

21 Savage And Burna Boy’s Unreleased Track

The basketball camp he hosted wasn’t the only time 21 Savage got attention for being on the court recently. Last week a video of the rapper showing off a pretty clean jump shot made the rounds on Instagram. In this kind of video, you can’t fake splashing back to back threes as soon as someone pulls their camera out. The rapper has long enjoyed a double pass time of music and basketball. Aside from various camps and viral videos, he’s also played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Another story that has followed 21 Savage for a while is his rumored relationship with Latto. After internet detectives found their IG stories coming from the same vacation destination earlier this year, the rumors have swirled constantly. While neither artist has confirmed the accusations of a relationship they’ve also helped fan the flames. In an interview where Latto was asked about her relationship status, she confirmed that she was dating a famous celeb but wouldn’t say which one. What do you think of 21 Savage and Burna Boy’s leaked song? Let us know in the comment section below.

