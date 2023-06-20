It was a big weekend in Atlanta. 107.9 Birthday Bash took place with massive performances from Finesse2Tymes, NLE Choppa, and more. However, it was the hometown hero, 21 Savage, who headline the event. Of course, it wouldn’t be right if his homecoming show didn’t bring out some special guests. Considering 21’s pull these days, he certainly had to go out big. The Atlanta star brought J Cole out on stage during his set where they performed their hit record, “a lot.”

Shortly after the performance, 21 Savage hit Instagram with some behind-the-scenes shots of himself and Cole hanging out. “Birthday bash hasn’t felt like that in a while,” 21 captioned the post. “Thank you to everybody who came out for me.” Although 21’s birthday is actually in October, Gillie Da King slid through with his well wishes, writing, “Hbd bro.” However, it didn’t take long for fans to quickly correct him, explaining that he’s months early.

Read More: 21 Savage Hosts Kids Basketball Camp In Atlanta

21 Savage & J Cole Connect

J Cole and 21 Savage formed an incredible bond together over the years. The two first worked together on “a lot,” which helped the North Carolina MC earn the first Grammy award of his career. However, J Cole and 21 Savage have continued to strengthen their chemistry throughout the years. The two co-headlined The Off-Season tour together while also collaborating on “m y l i f e” alongside Morray.

Besides his show at Birthday bash, 21 Savage is gearing up to hit the road alongside another rap giant, Drake. The It’s All A Blur tour kicks off on June 29, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee before closing out in Drake’s hometown of Toronto in October. There’s no doubt that this will be one of the biggest concerts of the year, especially after Drake and 21 Savage delivered Her Loss in November. Check out the tour dates and ticket information here. Have you already copped your tickets for the It’s All A Blur tour? Let us know in the comments what songs you hope they perform together.

Read More: 21 Savage Gives J. Cole His Flowers For Verse On Lil Durk’s “All My Life”