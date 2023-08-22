Burna Boy
- MusicNicki Minaj Previews Burna Boy Remix: WatchNicki Minaj's first collab with Burna Boy is on its way.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBurna Boy Mis-Identified In Now-Deleted Grammys AdvertisementThe ad showed Burna Boy's name over clips of somebody else.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTravis Scott, Burna Boy, & More Join Grammy Performers LineupSeveral more top artists will be performing along with Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys.By Cole Blake
- MusicAsian Doll Teams Up With Stefflon Don To Flame Jada Kingdom In Explosive Twitter SpatAsian Doll is the latest name to enter the arena. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBurna Boy Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The SingerThe sizzling story of Burna Boy: his rise to stardom, personal journey, and philanthropy.By Jake Skudder
- GossipStefflon Don Gets Rolls-Royce, Fans Think It Was From Her Ex Burna BoyPeople are debating whether there's any truth to these rumors, and while there's no overt evidence, people are buying into the spicy narrative.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole's Guest Features 2023, RankedCole has shown that he can outshine almost any artist on a song.By Wyatt Westlake
- MusicGrammy 2024 Nominees: A Look At Best African Music PerformanceFive impressive Afrobeats and Amapiano singles are up for the first-ever award.By Demi Phillips
- MusicBurna Boy Says He Turned Down $5 Million Dollar Booking In Dubai Because He Couldn't Smoke WeedHe's staying true to his values.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicLil Durk Announces “All My Life” Remixes With Burna Boy And Stray KidsDurk is going global with "All My Life."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicRuss Questions Burna Boy's U.S. First Week Sales For "I Told Them..."The math ain't mathin' for the rapper, and he hinted that Burna's much bigger and successful than any U.S. sales numbers could indicate.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBurna Boy's "I Told Them" First-Week Sales Shock Social Media UsersBurna Boy's new album sold 21K in its first week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicJ. Cole Compared Burna Boy To Tupac When They First MetJ. Cole had strong words for Burna Boy after hearing him rap.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJ. Cole Claims He And Burna Boy Are The New Shaq And KobeJ. Cole joins Burna Boy on his new track "Thanks."By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesBurna Boy Saves The Summer With "I Told Them" Ft. J. Cole, 21 Savage, RZA & MoreBurna Boy's latest album features hit records like "Talibans II" with Byron Messia and the 21 Savage-assisted, "Sittin' On Top Of The World." By Aron A.
- MusicBurna Boy Clarifies Comments On Black AmericansThe Nigerian singer is also facing backlash for his comments about Afrobeats.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy Unveils Tracklist And Features For "I Told Them…"J. Cole, 21 Savage, and more are expected to be featured on the project.By Alexis Oatman
- MusicBurna Boy On Afrobeats: "They Lack Substance"The Nigerian-bred musician has faced major backlash for his comments. By Alexis Oatman
- SongsBurna Boy And Dave Collab For "Cheat On Me"Burna Boy and Dave have great chemistry on this new track. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicJ. Cole To Appear On Burna Boy's New Album "I Told Them," Tracklist RevealedOther featured guests include 21 Savage, Dave, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares