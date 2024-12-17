Stefflon Don Accused Of Sharing Old Video Of Burna Boy Gifting Her A Rolls-Royce Amid Chloe Bailey Dating Rumors

It does come across as a calculated maneuver.

If you have been paying attention to the news around Burna Boy and Chloe Bailey, you know that they are potentially dating. The Afrobeats artist from Lagos, Nigeria, allegedly got her a plane ticket to come down to his hometown for an extended stay. Multiple videos over the last 48 hours have been popping up all over social media of them enjoying each other's company at nightclubs and getting quite comfortable with one another in the process. Fans are pretty into this match and really hope that they just make things official at this point. However, an ex of Burna Boy's is supposedly stepping in to potentially get in the way of his new prospect.

British rapper and singer Stefflon Don is one of a few exes of his, and they reportedly dated from 2019 to 2021. However, there was some speculation late last year that the two were reconciling to some degree. That was thanks to Burna Boy allegedly gifting Stefflon Don a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in December. "That's what good p**sy get youuuuu. Don't say a word!!!🤣🥳🥳🥳🥳" she wrote around the time of the video going viral. If you remember this led to a nasty and fiery back-and-forth between Don and Jada Kingdom, who also was linked to Burna Boy.

Fans Have Mixed Reactions To This Move By Stefflon Don

Now, this video is coming back into focus thanks to Stefflon Don, at least according to fans. There currently isn't any proof of this existing on any of the UK native's social media pages. But some folks are claiming they saw this as early as Sunday, December 15, according to AllHipHop. The reactions to this development are mixed. Some agree that this is true, while others think Stefflon is doing Chloe Bailey a favor.