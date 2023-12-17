Stefflon Don Gets Rolls-Royce, Fans Think It Was From Her Ex Burna Boy

Stefflon Don got a pretty big birthday surprise recently, and it even had fans digging up some potential tea here. Moreover, she recently got a new Rolls-Royce from a mystery man, and seemed incredibly appreciative of it on social media. "Deadly music video w/ @vict0ny drops Monday!" the "Run Through" MC wrote as the caption of a post briefly showing off the vehicle's interior. "& To my man thank you to my man I loves youuuuuu [heart-covered smile emoji] [red heart emoji]." Of course, this begs the question for many fans online: who is this secret admirer of hers, and when are we going to find out who it is?

Furthermore, many fans theorized that this could've been a gift from her ex Burna Boy. The two broke up sometime in 2022, and since then, he has been romantically linked to Jada Kingdom. However, this didn't stop fans from immediately assuming that the Afrobeat artist could've "spun the block" and gone back to Stefflon Don at some point. It's important to note that, by any metric possible, there's no real proof of this being the case. But since when have folks turned down spicy narratives?

Stefflon Don Sparks Burna Boy Reconciliation Rumors With New Rolls-Royce

Regardless, we know that Burna Boy in particular is no stranger to doing things his own way and eschewing what's typically accepted in society. As such, maybe it's fans who also see this quality in him that are assuming he could've gifted Stefflon Don this Rolls-Royce. For example, the Nigerian superstar turned down a $5 million offer to perform in Dubai because the contractors wouldn't let him smoke weed. Many folks blasted this choice when it went viral online, but you can't deny that his resolve and commitment to his values became quite clear.

Meanwhile, the Don caught some controversy earlier this year for penning a letter in support of Tory Lanez. That quickly vanished, though, as it became clear that not every letter came in an equally supportive manner. We'll see whether we get any clarifications on this mystery man in the near future. For more news and the latest updates on Stefflon Don and Burna Boy, stick around on HNHH.

